Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Senior Not… – Press Release

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO (the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes, consisting of $500 million of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 and $500 million of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2028.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full its outstanding term loan, which has a principal balance of $350.0 million as of December 31, 2022 and matures on June 21, 2023, and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase or retirement of the Company’s other outstanding indebtedness.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 14, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which is filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 6, 2022. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request these documents by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk – 3rd Floor. Telephone: (212) 834-4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by email at [email protected] or by calling 1-800-645-3751.

