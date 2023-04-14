Takeaways from Biden’s journey to Eire



Dublin, Ireland

Like so many Americans do each year, President Joe Biden returned to Ireland this week in search of his roots, seeking some connection and some answers in the land his people left so many years ago.

He found it in pubs, priests and Parliament, which he said (in the Irish language) felt like home: “Tá mé sa bhaile.” The reception was more rapturous than anything he could hope for from Congress.

A day later, Biden capped his four day visit to his ancestral homeland with a serendipitous encounter and a prime time speech to thousands that served as a forum to thread together the deeply personal – and familiar – anecdotes that have animated his political career.

“Being here does feel feels like coming home. It really does. Over the years stories of this place has become part of my soul,” Biden said during his remarks, which were preceded by…