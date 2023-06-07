Talc Victims to Johnson & Johnson: There’s No Escaping Science Linking Talc with… – Press Release

More than 40 studies demonstrate that genital use of talc increases cancer risk

In light of a recent lawsuit against a testifying scientific expert by lawyers for Johnson & Johnson, ovarian cancer victims are urging members of the public, government regulators, and members of Congress to condemn the company’s conduct and reinforce the science that clearly establishes a link between J&J’s talc products and cancer:

Analysis of J&J’s talcum powder products has consistently revealed asbestos, fibrous talc, and other carcinogens.

Studies in women consistently demonstrate that genital use of talcum powder increases the risk of and can cause ovarian cancer.

Credible scientific studies demonstrate that talcum powder causes inflammation, and that chronic inflammation causes ovarian cancer.

J&J has known of the dangers of talcum powder for decades. Since the 1980s, more than 40 published epidemiologic studies have examined the link between genital talc use by women and ovarian cancer and have documented significant links between the two.

“There is no denying that talc causes cancer,” says attorney Leigh O’Dell of the Beasley Allen Law Firm, who serves as Co-Lead Counsel for consolidated multidistrict litigation (MDL) in New Jersey. “A federal judge put the science and J&J’s denials on trial over eight days and ruled that the science exceeded the high standard required to allow it to be presented in court. State trial and appellate courts around the country that have considered the question have reached the same conclusion.”

Unbiased consumers, serving on juries, have voted for billions of dollars in compensation and damages. In June 2021 Johnson & Johnson paid 22 cancer victims and their families more than $213 million each. On appeal, the court called the company’s conduct “reprehensible.” In October 2021, the company, valued at nearly a half-trillion dollars, sought to protect profits by transferring its legal liability to a subsidiary and placing it…