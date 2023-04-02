Taliban detains three British males





Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, according to the non-profit Presidium Network.

The UK non-profit which “provides support to communities in crisis” tweeted Saturday that they have been working with the families of two of the detained men “in support of finding a resolution and release for the detainees.”

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office is working to contact the detained British nationals and also supporting their families, they said in a statement.

Scott Richards, co-founder of the Presidium Network, claimed the detention of the three men is “ultimately the extension of a misunderstanding.”

During an interview with UK’s private Sky Network, Richards said the organization has spoken with multiple witnesses to the events and believes that the General Directorate of Intelligence, the…