Taliban: Prime UN feminine envoys go to Kabul to debate ban on girls help staff

Some of the United Nations’ most senior female officials have been meeting Taliban leaders in Kabul to discuss the ban on female aid workers, as Afghanistan battles famine and poverty.

In December the Taliban ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations to stop their female employees from coming to work or risk having their NGO licenses revoked. At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have temporarily suspended their operations in Afghanistan as a result.

A UN statement noted that the visit comes at a time when more than 28 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian assistance. According to the UN, Afghanistan is grappling with the risk of famine conditions, economic decline and entrenched poverty.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and the Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bahous met with the Taliban officials on…