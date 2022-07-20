Tammy Beaumont: England selected ‘extra aggressive’ choices for Commonwealths – Heather Knight

Tammy Beaumont has a strike rate of 108.37 in T20 internationals

England’s desire to be “more aggressive” in the powerplay in Twenty20s was behind Tammy Beaumont’s omission from the Commonwealth Games squad, says captain Heather Knight.

Opener Beaumont, 31, has played 99 T20 internationals but was left out of the 15-strong squad last week.

She then hit a brilliant 119 to lead England to victory over South Africa in Monday’s third one-day international.

“Tammy’s ODI form is indisputable,” said Knight.

“She’s one of the best players in the world and has been for a long time and she would’ve wanted to prove a point.

“We just felt we wanted to be more aggressive in the powerplay in T20 and we feel we’ve brought in players that can bring that fearlessness, that aggressiveness to the squad.”

England have selected a squad that features eight players under the age of 25, including two uncapped 17-year-olds – all-rounder Alice Capsey and left-arm seamer Freya Kemp.

The Commonwealth Games T20…