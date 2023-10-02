Tammy Beaumont & Harry Brook take prime Skilled Cricketers’ Affiliation awards

England batters Tammy Beaumont and Harry Brook have been named the Professional Cricketers’ Association women’s and men’s Player of the Year.

In the Ashes Test against Australia in June, opener Beaumont, 32, became the first England women’s player to score a double century.

She was then the first female centurion in The Hundred in August.

Brook, 24, scored 363 runs in the Ashes, before hitting the fastest century in the men’s Hundred.

Thunder and Manchester Originals left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur wins the women’s Young Player of the Year award, with Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew winning the men’s award.

Beaumont, who also won the award in 2016, said: “I’m really pleased to win it, I was shocked just to be nominated with lots of players having really good individual summers in Nat [Sciver-Brunt], Georgia [Adams] and Bryony [Smith].

“I’m very grateful that my peers have voted for me and I think that’s what makes the PCA Awards so special because it’s voted for by your team-mates and…