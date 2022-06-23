TANAKA Establishes New Ruthenium Film Deposition Process that Contributes toward… – Press Release

Prevents oxidation of substrates and achieves ultra-thin films of high quality and low resistance through a two-stage ALD process using the liquid ruthenium precursor “TRuST”; applications are expected in advanced technologies necessary for technological innovations such as data centers and IoT

TOKYO, June 23, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which operates the TANAKA Precious Metals manufacturing business, announced today that TANAKA has established a two-stage film deposition process using the liquid ruthenium (Ru) precursor “TRuST.” TRuST is a precursor that has excellent reactivity with both oxygen and hydrogen and can form high-quality ruthenium films. This process is a two-stage atomic layer deposition (ALD) process that uses hydrogen film formation to create a thin anti-oxidation film and oxygen for the deposition of a high-quality ruthenium film. It eradicates concerns that the substrate will become oxidized and, at the same time, can prevent the drop in ruthenium purity that occurs during hydrogen film deposition.

The film deposition process was proposed by Professor Soo-Hyun Kim from the School of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Engineering, Yeungnam University in South Korea. The development and evaluation of the film deposition process were jointly conducted by Professor Kim and TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo.

This technology is expected to achieve greater miniaturization and improved durability of semiconductors. It can therefore be expected to be used in data centers and smartphones – which require even greater data processing capabilities – and contribute toward advanced technologies such as IoT and autonomous driving, which require sophisticated technological innovations.

Two-Stage Film Deposition Process Using Oxygen And Hydrogen

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo is developing high-purity precious metal precursors?centered on ruthenium?for next-generation…