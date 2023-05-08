TANAKA Precious Metals to Exhibit at “PCIM Europe 2023,” the Industry’s Largest … – Press Release

Exhibiting power devices (power semiconductors) and power device assembly-related components

TOKYO, May 8, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which develops the manufacturing business of TANAKA Precious Metals, and TANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Kanzaki-gun, Saga Prefecture; Representative Director & CEO: Toshiya Yamamoto), is pleased to announce that it will participate in “PCIM Europe 2023,” the industry’s largest international trade fair dedicated to power electronics and their fields of application, to be held from Tuesday, May 9 to Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Nuremberg, Germany. TANAKA will participate in this exhibition for the first time and will exhibit power devices (power semiconductors) and power device assembly-related components on panels.

The main exhibited products will be bonding products such as “Al wires and ribbons” and “Cu wires and ribbons,” which are metals that electrically connect semiconductor chips and external electrodes. Additional products include “active metal brazing material/copper composite,” which can be applied to ceramic circuit boards for power devices and heat dissipation components such as heat sinks.

In the power device field, there is a demand for higher output and higher efficiency. In addition to high heat dissipation, high heat resistance, and high bonding reliability for each component, urgent development is needed for materials that can be further miniaturized. By taking advantage of the precious metal technology it has cultivated over many years, TANAKA Precious Metals Group will continue to contribute to further technological innovation and meet a wide variety of needs in the power device and power device assembly fields, which are expected to become even more sophisticated in the future.

PCIM Europe 2023 Exhibition Outline

– Exhibition Title: PCIM (Power Conversion Intelligent Motion) Europe 2023

– Dates: May 9…