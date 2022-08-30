TANAKA Starts Taking Orders for Gold Bonding Wires Using “RE Series” 100% Recycl… – Press Release

TOKYO, Aug 30, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which operates the TANAKA Precious Metals manufacturing business, announced today that its subsidiary TANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Kanzaki-gun, Saga; Representative Director & President: Toshiya Yamamoto), which is engaged in the production of various types of bonding wires, will start taking orders for gold (Au) bonding wires manufactured using only “RE Series” 100% recycled precious metals. This is in addition to existing products which use raw materials that include gold directly produced from mines.

Gold bonding wires

A compound for plating solutions has already been launched as the first product to use the RE Series supplied by TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo as raw materials. As a secondary use, the RE Series is being expanded*1 to gold bonding wires manufactured by TANAKA Denshi Kogyo.

Boasting the world’s highest market share*2, TANAKA Denshi Kogyo’s gold bonding wires support the world’s semiconductor industry. A stable worldwide supply of the RE Series is possible as it is being produced at four locations – Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and China – and has obtained third-party verification.

TANAKA Precious Metals hopes to contribute toward the establishment of a sound material-cycle society and increased demand for sustainable materials and products by supplying the RE Series. In the future, TANAKA Precious Metals will further expand the business of recycling precious metals – which are natural resources with limited reserves – to the global level with the goal of achieving a stable supply.

About Gold (Au) Bonding Wires

Bonding wire is the metal wire that electrically connects semiconductor chips to external electrodes. They mainly use extremely fine wires (10+ microns thick) made from gold, silver, copper, and aluminum. In particular, bonding wires made using gold have better corrosion resistance, workability,…