Tanalyze Predicts Glass Cloth Tape Market to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR Until 2028 – Press Release

The global demand for glass cloth tape is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, reaching an estimated 16,701 thousand square meters by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Glass cloth tape is a type of adhesive tape that is made from a woven fiberglass cloth backing and coated with an adhesive substance, such as silicone, acrylic or rubber. The fiberglass cloth used in the tape provides high tensile strength and durability to the tape, making it resistant against tearing and damage. Glass cloth tape is widely used in electrical and electronic industries for insulation purposes, as it has excellent high-temperature resistance and performs well in harsh environments. The tape is also used in aerospace, automotive and construction industries where strength, durability and heat resistance are important. It is available in different grades and thicknesses to meet different application requirements.

The glass cloth tape market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand from various end-user industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and construction. Global demand was estimated at 12,713 thousand square meters in 2022, which is expected to reach 16,701 thousand square meters by 2028, growing at 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region will see the fastest growth, supported by rising manufacturing activity and improved living standards that will boost demand for electronic goods.

The electrical and electronics segment accounted for 59.8% of value share in 2022 and is anticipated to develop at a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The electrical and electronics industry is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the glass cloth tape market. This trend can be attributed to the widespread use of glass cloth tapes in various electronic applications, such as wire harnessing, coil wrapping,…