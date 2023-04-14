Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route: Japan’s 20-meter-deep snow hall reopens for guests

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





A giant snow corridor near the otherworldly Mount Tateyama, one of Japan’s three sacred mountains, is reopening to travelers on April 15.

Called Yuki no Otani (or Great Valley of Snow), this 500-meter-long pathway cuts through towering snow walls that rise up to 20 meters at the highest point of the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route.

Stretching across the Toyama and Nagano prefectures north of Tokyo, the 90-kilometer sightseeing route – dubbed the “Roof of Japan” – offers incredible views of the 3,015-meter Mount Tateyama and 2,478-meter Mount Akazawa-dake peaks, while providing access to everything from Japan’s highest…