Tax credit score confusion may create a rush for electrical autos in early 2023





CNN

—



As the new year begins, a number of popular electric vehicles, specifically some Tesla and General Motors models, could be eligible for $7,500 worth of tax credits they weren’t eligible for in 2022. But that eligibility may last only last a few months.

That’s because limitations on new tax credits enacted in August as part of the Inflation Reduction Act won’t be put into force all at once, the Treasury Department announced this week. That means the rules will, temporarily, be more generous, allowing higher tax credits on more electric vehicles, for the first few months of the new year.

The US Treasury Department, which is implementing the rules, recently announced that rules for some of the new restrictions on the tax credits – including around where the vehicle’s battery pack is assembled and where the minerals used in it came from – were being postponed until at…