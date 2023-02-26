TCL Announces Two New Tablets And Upgraded NXTPAPER Technology At MWC 2023 – Press Release

NXTPAPER 2.0 technology further enhances display brightness

TCL NXTPAPER 11 dazzles in the sunlight

TCL TAB 11 delivers an immersive viewing experience, bolstered by NXTVISION technology

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TCL , a leader in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, today at MWC announces the expansion of its tablet portfolio with the new TCL NXTPAPER 11, TCL TAB 11 and upgraded TCL NXTPAPER technology.

“Building on the major success of our tablet lineup, and delivering enhanced features our customers want most, we bring some major upgrades to user-experience and performance with our newest tablet models”, said Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communication. “TCL leads the market in innovative display technologies and maintains a steadfast commitment to protect eye health while supplying unmatched viewing and productivity.”

Uncompromised brightness and unmatched eye protection – TCL NXTPAPER 2.0

As average daily screen time increases, TCL developed NXTPAPER in 2021 to ensure users could work and enjoy entertainment without compromising eye health. Thanks to software and hardware breakthroughs, TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 is up to 150% brighter than the original. Dazzling with up to 500 nits, users can enjoy crystal clear screens even under the brightest sunshine, making relaxing outside with the latest movie a pleasure. This brightness is achieved, exceeding TÜV levels of blue light reduction, all while maintaining life-like color and deep contrast in the images on its displays.

TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 means TCL NXTPAPER devices are now even easier to use in bright light thanks to anti-glare display technology by incorporating multi-layer screen protection – diffusing light rather than altering it. Plus, the integrated light sensor automatically adjusts color temperature, further protecting eyes over prolonged use.

Dazzling display and ultimate eye protection – TCL NXTPAPER 11

Benefited from NXTPAPER 2.0, TCL NXTPAPER 11 offers a comfortable…