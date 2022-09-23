TD9 could possibly be hurricane because it approaches Cayman

TD9 as at 10am Friday

(CNS): Tropical Depression nine was located at about 515miles east-south-east of Jamaica at 10am local time Friday and forecasters said it will become a tropical storm by tonight followed by “significant intensification” on Sunday and Monday as it approaches the Cayman Islands. Maximum sustained winds are currently near 35mph with higher gusts. But as the system becomes more organized and develops into a storm, when it arrives in this area, Cayman is likely to experience hurricane force winds.

According to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami the depression was moving toward the west-northwest at almost 14 mph, this morning, with a westward motion expected later today followed by a turn toward the west-northwest and northwest on Sunday and Monday sending it in the direction of the Cayman Islands.

On the forecast track, the center will track across the central Caribbean Sea Saturday, pass south of Jamaica on Saturday night and Sunday, and…