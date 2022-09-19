Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Announces Team Lineup for Asia Cross Country Rally 2022… – Press Release

TOKYO, Sept 19, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, which will compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) with Mitsubishi Motors’ technical support, has revealed the team lineup for the upcoming AXCR 2022 to be held from November 21 to 26 in Thailand and Cambodia.

Team Mitsubishi Ralliart

See here for driver comments: https://youtu.be/LFXxQXiAcfc

From Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, Rifat Sungkar (Indonesia), winner of the Indonesian Sprint Rally Championship, and Chayapon Yotha (Thailand), who has won the Thailand Autocross Championship, will drive two Triton rally cars in the Group T1 (prototype cross-country vehicles) category and compete for the higher position. The highly experienced Sakchai Hantrakul (Thailand) will support them in a third Triton support car. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will have all the resources it needs to take on the AXCR challenge; TANT SPORT (Thailand), which owns the team, is joined by team director Hiroshi Masuoka, a former two-time Dakar Rally champion driver, and Mitsubishi Motors engineers will accompany the team to provide technical support.

Team Mitsubishi Ralliart conducted endurance tests of the Triton rally car for 1,100 km at the Grand Prix Motor Park off-road race track in Kanchanaburi, in the west of Thailand, from August 29 to 31. Reducing the weight and improving the output characteristics of the engine have increased drivability, enabling agile handling over the twisty course. In addition, new dual dampers have improved road following performance and contributed to significant improvements in driving stability and rough road drivability.

Rifat Sungkar praised the feel of the car in his first experience in the Triton: “Rally drivers pass through many different corners, one by one. Therefore, it is crucial for the rally car to have excellent maneuverability and drivability as the driver intends, and high durability and reliability over rough roads. A good co-driver who can…