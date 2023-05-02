Tech CEO Pavan Agarwal Inspires a New Generation of Engineers – Press Release

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company and Celligence, Inc, was invited last week by esteemed professor, Doctor Arin Brahma, to give an inspiring educational coaching session during his graduate level machine learning course at Loyola Marymount University. Pavan has always had passion for engineering and, after a lifetime of work and investment, he released the first artificial intelligence platform for the financial services industry, called MORGAN . Agarwal’s main goal was to inspire innovation. Agarwal has seen success and failure, witnessed crisis and growth, and has a unique perspective to share with the students as a fellow engineer himself. His advice to these students- “be confident, understand yourself, and don’t be afraid to approach your CEO.”

Agarwal started off his speech with an eye opening exercise in confidence and asked for a volunteer to come to the front and dance. The room fell silent, nervous glances were shared and no one raised a hand. After a minute, one brave soul obliged. As he stood in front of the class, his hesitance turned to disbelief as Agarwal unveiled a crisp fifty dollar bill and his first piece of advice: always be confident. “You can’t be timid in life. You have to take some chances and you have to stand out.” Agarwal explained.

Pavan firmly told the class “Do Not believe in yourself, because within the word belief is the world lie.” So what must they do? Know themselves and understand themselves because belief is a matter of faith and understanding is a matter of facts. You must have a thorough understanding of who you are first to fully project who you are to the world, explained Agarwal. These students must ask themselves, “Do I want to be a leader, do I want to innovate and create the next Morgan, or am I happier being a team member under another’s leadership?” Agarwal himself acknowledges that this is easier said than done.

Pavan wanted the students to understand…