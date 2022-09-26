Tech-titans unite to redefine the future of Cloud and Sustainable Data Centers i… – Press Release

Trescon’s World Cloud Show, a global series of events lands in Dubai this 27-28 September 2022 as it aims at bringing together experts and thought leaders to discuss how the innovations have come about in the industry, and how this ecosystem is gearing up for a streamlined growth.

DUBAI, Sept 26, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Dubai has made exceptional progress in cloud adoption and is well on its way to emerge as a role model for the entire world. Keeping up with this pace, the 17th global edition of World Cloud Show is scheduled to take place at The Address Mall on September 27- 28, 2022 – to discuss, deliberate, and share insights within this forward-moving industry.

The event is all set to explore best practices in establishing, developing, and documenting an organization-wide approach to integrate cloud and related emerging-tech across the country. The conference will bring together over 200 C-level tech decision makers, along with CMOs, CDOs, CXOs, and Industry Practitioners.

Dr. Hamad Khalifa Alnuaimi, Head of Telecommunications Division at Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, says, “World Cloud Show would be the next turning point for cloud technology revelations.”

The focus on advancing the digital economy through local initiatives and innovations is the primary driver of the adoption of Cloud & Data Center solutions in the UAE, a vital pillar of the initiatives to drive the UAE’s National Vision 2030.

“Agile Infrastructure Modernization is driven by policy initiatives that transform the ecosystem of business and the change agent becomes the catalyst for execution,” stated Adam Roosevelt, U.S. Representative & Board Member at The Private Office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

According to Al Maryah Community Bank LLC’s Chief Information Security Officer, Zaheer Shaikh, “World Cloud Show brings together the global cloud computing industry to showcase their business and technical capabilities for partner-in to assist the organization and startups to achieve strategic and…