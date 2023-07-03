Technip Energies Acquires the Research and Development Company Processium to Acc… – Press Release

Technip Energies TE NL announces the acquisition of Processium, an expert company in process development, equipped with laboratory and piloting facilities located in Lyon, France.

Processium is an industrial development partner designing and developing next-generation processes to support the energy transition and enhance manufacturing competitiveness in the field of sustainable chemicals.

With this acquisition, Technip Energies will pursue its strategic objective of accelerating the development of new processes and technologies to meet the pressing needs of a fast-growing market, driven by sustainability goals. Technip Energies will strengthen its R&D portfolio and enlarge its service offer, taking benefit from the highly skilled workforce of Processium with specific competencies in reactor design and scale-up, as well as downstream purification and processing know-how.

The modern and reputable innovation center provides process development services that accelerate and de-risk new technology introduction for clients ranging from startups to large industrial companies. The integration with Technip Energies will create unique offerings for its clients to support new process development and generate added value for both companies.

Wei Cai, Chief Technology Officer of Technip Energies, commented: “We are very excited by this opportunity to leverage talent and expertise from Processium. In close collaboration with our existing technology centers, this acquisition will enhance our capabilities to develop proprietary technologies in the dynamic sustainable chemicals industry.”

Pascal Rousseaux, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Processium, commented: “We share the same vision of market needs and the combination of our respective strengths will provide new offerings to support our customers at all stages from concept to industrial solution. Being part of the Technip Energies group will bring a lot of value to our customers. We are very pleased and…