Technology Pioneers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Boeing Partner on Innovative… – Press Release

– Companies sign MOU focused on reaching the global commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

– Collaboration established to advance enabling sustainable technologies including SAF, hydrogen, electrification and sustainable materials

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 20, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI) and Boeing B announced they will build on their decades-long partnership and collaborate on achieving the world’s ambitious climate targets. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) is focused on jointly studying enabling sustainable technologies – including hydrogen, electrification, sustainable materials, zero climate impact propulsion technologies, and new aircraft design concepts as well as commercializing sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). MHI and Boeing will together study new feedstocks and technologies for SAF production, including in the area of green hydrogen and carbon capture.

MHI and Boeing sign MOU for sustainability at Farnborough International Airshow 2022

“Realizing a Carbon Neutral society is essential for the future of our planet. We believe that as a technology leader, with a proven track record in the field of decarbonization, it is MHI’s responsibility to be a leader in the fight against climate change. Through our group products, technologies, and services that help reduce CO2 emissions, and in collaboration with partners around the world, MHI Group will contribute to achieving “Net Zero” emissions for society,” says Dr. Hitoshi Kaguchi, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Energy Systems at MHI. “We are very proud to partner with Boeing, a leading global aerospace company, and we firmly believe that the partnership will make a significant contribution to advancing sustainable aviation”.

MHI, one of the world’s most diverse industrial groups has been a leader in developing technologies to realize a carbon neutral society and advance a sustainable aviation industry. Furthermore, recently, MHI has joined “ACT FOR…