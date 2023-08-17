TechTarget Recognized in Multiple Gartner® Reports – TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) – Press Release

The Company was again named in the Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions and now also appears in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023

TechTarget, Inc. TTGT, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced it has been recognized in the April 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions and July 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023 reports. This is the second time in a row that the Company was named in the Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions. For TechTarget, we believe these inclusions mark broader recognition of the significant outcomes that B2B revenue and sales teams are achieving leveraging TechTarget’s proprietary Prospect-Level Intent™ data and its portfolio of revenue-driving solutions.

“We feel it is very rewarding to be acknowledged by Gartner in these reports,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “We believe our inclusion is reflective of how TechTarget’s powerful combination of market-leading intent data and its suite of sales intelligence & execution solutions are helping our clients’ revenue-oriented teams more effectively target, prioritize and engage real buying teams, significantly accelerating opportunities and closing more deals faster.”

The Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology states, “Buying groups continue to grow in size and rely more on digital channels for their needs. As a result, revenue data solutions help go-to-market (GTM) teams identify and target the right individuals and companies by facilitating the acquisition, combination, refinement and application of buyer data. Sales leaders are able to use insights into buyer behavior and engagement to improve prioritization strategies, thus streamlining workflows and increasing productivity at scale.”

Leveraging TechTarget’s unique intent data available within its proprietary Priority Engine platform, revenue teams can get direct access to…