TechTarget Wins Two 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards for Marketing and Sales Excellence – … – Press Release

Priority Engine, the Company’s leading purchase intent insight platform, recognized for quality and innovation for 6th straight year

TechTarget, Inc. TTGT, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Priority Engine™ platform won (2) 2023 SIIA CODiE™ Awards in the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and Best Marketing Solution categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. TechTarget’s Priority Engine previously won the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution award in 2019 and 2021 and has been named a CODiE finalist or winner in the category for 6 consecutive years. This is the Company’s first award in the Best Marketing Solution category.

TechTarget’s Priority Engine, the industry’s only opt-in, Prospect-Level IntentTM intelligence platform, gives technology sales and marketing professionals direct access to the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies that their companies provide.

Recently named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023, TechTarget’s proprietary purchase intent data is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are available because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning thousands of unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of 150…