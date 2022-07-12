Teijin and Fujitsu Agree to Jointly Develop Blockchain-based Commercial Platform… – Press Release

TOKYO, July 12, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Teijin Limited (hereinafter Teijin) and Fujitsu Limited today launched a joint project to realize a blockchain-based commercial platform for enhancing the environmental value of recycled materials for manufacturers. The collaboration will promote environmentally conscious design(1) by leveraging Teijin’s Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Calculation Method for measuring the environmental impact of manufacturing processes across the value chain, as well as Fujitsu’s blockchain technology to collect and track primary data on environmental impact (including GHG emissions) to deliver reliable, transparent traceability.

Image of platform for enhancing the environmental value of recycled materials

The new platform will promote the use of recycled materials and environmentally friendly designs by providing manufacturers who design products from recycled materials with accurate information about their environmental footprint, including proof of origin of recycled materials and data on GHG emissions.

This joint effort demonstrates the two companies’ commitment to contributing to the realization of the common global goal of a carbon-neutral future for humanity.

Background

Measuring and reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing processes as well as enhancing the environmental value of recycled materials represents an ongoing challenge for players in the manufacturing industry.

To this end, manufacturers are increasingly introducing LCA throughout the life cycle of products, disclosing evaluation results, and taking proactive measures to obtain environmental labels(2) as part of their environmental impact management strategies. The introduction of stricter environmental regulations in Europe in particular requires companies to not only adjust to additional requirements in the manufacturing process, but also to focus on environmentally friendly designs and materials. In particular, fiber reinforced plastics (FRP), which are increasingly…