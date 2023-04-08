Tel Aviv car-ramming assault: Italian vacationer killed and 7 injured





CNN

—



An Italian tourist was killed and seven people wounded in a car-ramming attack in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Friday evening.

Israeli police said a vehicle was driven onto the bike path of the Tel Aviv boardwalk, hitting pedestrians before it overturned on a lawn.

When police officers arrived at the scene, “they noticed the driver trying to reach for what looked like a rifle-like object that was with him” before killing him, Israeli police said.

The man killed in the attack has been named by Israeli and Italian authorities as Alessandro Parini. Italian media said he was a 35-year-old lawyer.

In a tweet posted Friday, Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni expressed “deep condolences for the death of one of our compatriots, Alessandro Parini, in the terrorist attack that took place in the evening in Tel Aviv,” and condemned the “cowardly…