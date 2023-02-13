Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter FY … – Press Release

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (“Tel-Instrument,” “TIC,” or the “Company”) TIKK, a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, today reported a net income of $393K ($0.10 per basic and $0.08 per diluted share) on revenues of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 fiscal year, ended December 31, 2022.

Notes On Third Quarter:

Revenues for the third quarter were $2.3 million, a 27% decline from $3.2 million in the year ago quarter.

Gross margin percentage declined to 38% versus 44% in the year ago quarter. This decline was mainly volume related.

Operating expenses decreased by $156K, a 14% decline versus the year ago quarter.

Operating loss was $66K as compared to an operating profit of $293K in the year ago quarter.

Other income (expense) was $563K income as compared to $51K expense in the prior year ago quarter. The third quarter results included a $628K Employee Retention Tax Credit (“ERTC”).

Net income was $393K or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $195K or $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog increased to $5.6 million at the end of the third quarter, a $2.3 million increase from the prior quarter-end.

Low-rate initial production of the SDR/OMNI commenced in December 2022.

Aeroflex appeal hearing is set for March 30, 2023.

Mr. Jeffrey O’Hara, Tel-Instrument’s President and CEO commented, “This has been the fourth consecutive quarter that has been negatively impacted by parts shortages. Due to the chip shortage situation, vendor lead times have tripled to as long as nine months in some cases. This prevented us from shipping certain high dollar orders in the last quarter. We have been ordering additional components from our vendors to mitigate the impact of extended lead times. This has resulted in an inventory increase of almost $500K since the start of the year. We expect to have sufficient parts on hand to reach normal production levels starting in the first quarter of Fiscal…