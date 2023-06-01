Telecom Services Market Size to Grow by USD 625.5 billion from 2022 to 2027; Dri… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global telecom services market size is expected to grow by USD 625.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.13%. Factors driving the growth of global telecom serivces include increased demand for broadband, mergers and acquisitions, and increase in global mobile data traffic.

Global Telecom services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global telecom services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer telecom services in the market are AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, KDDI Corp., kt corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, Reliance Industries Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Tata Teleservices Ltd., Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and Juniper Networks Inc. and others. The global telecom services market is at its growing stage.

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings –

Bharti Airtel Ltd.: The company offers telecom services such as prepaid, postpaid, broadband.

BT Group Plc: The company offers telecom services for mobile and broadband.

China Mobile Ltd.: The company offers telecom services such as mobile voice and multimedia.

Global Telecom Services Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment…