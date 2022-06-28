Telecoms firm presents to pay for brand new subsea cable

(CNS): International telecommunications company Seaborn Networks has made an unsolicited application to the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) to pay for and connect a new undersea communications fibre-optic cable. The proposal is separate from the Cayman Islands Government’s plans to seek a contractor to lay a third subsea cable, which it was expecting to fund.

The plans for an additional cable stem from concerns that the two existing cables, the MAYA-1 link to the US and the Liberty to Jamaica, will not be sufficient to meet the Cayman Islands’ future communications needs. Some $30 million has already been set aside in the current budget to explore the best way for government to roll out and begin the project. The first step this year was to award the contract to local consultants to make the business case based on the country’s needs for improved connectivity.

But this proposed project by Seaborn, which already has a network of cables linking…