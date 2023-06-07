Teledyne FLIR Defense Delivers 1,000th MTRS Inc II (Centaur) Robot to U.S. Army … – Press Release

Milestone marks the most widely produced ground robot used by America’s military since Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom

FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY, recently delivered the 1,000th robot under its Man Transportable Robot System Increment II (MTRS Inc II) contract with the U.S Army and other services.

Teledyne FLIR Defense recently delivered the 1,000th robot under its Man Transportable Robot System Increment II (MTRS Inc II) contract with the U.S Army and other services. The versatile robot (also known as Centaur) has become the most widely produced tactical unmanned ground vehicle used by America’s military since Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. (Photo: Business Wire)

Produced at the FLIR Defense facility in Elkridge, Maryland, the MTRS Inc II ground robot (also known as Centaur®) is used by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams to disable improvised explosive devices, landmines, and unexploded ordnance and to perform similar dangerous tasks. Operators also can quickly attach different sensors and payloads to the robot to address other missions, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The U.S. Army chose FLIR Defense (formerly Endeavor Robotics) in 2017 as the MTRS Inc. II system provider for a multi-year program of record. Since then, other military branches have procured the robot for their EOD units as a new or replacement unmanned ground system. Teledyne FLIR Defense has received orders for over 1,800 MTRS Inc. II robots from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, totaling more than $250 million.

“We are honored that this versatile robot has become the most widely produced tactical unmanned ground vehicle used by America’s military since the Gulf Wars,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of FLIR…