Teledyne Technologies Reports First Quarter Results – Teledyne Technologies (NYS… – Press Release

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY

Record first quarter sales of $1,383.3 million, an increase of 4.7% compared with last year

First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.73

Record first quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.53

Record first quarter GAAP operating margin of 17.5% and non-GAAP operating margin of 21.1%

Record first quarter cash from operations of $203.0 million

Completed the acquisition of ChartWorld International

Full year 2023 GAAP diluted earnings outlook of $15.80 to $16.05 per share and reiterating full year 2023 non-GAAP earnings outlook of $19.00 to $19.20 per share

Reduced gross debt by $400 million, including a $300 million debt maturity payment after quarter-end on April 3, 2023

Teledyne today reported first quarter 2023 net sales of $1,383.3 million, compared with net sales of $1,321.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 4.7%. Net income attributable to Teledyne was $178.7 million ($3.73 diluted earnings per share) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $212.6 million ($4.46 diluted earnings per share) for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 15.9%. The first quarter of 2023 included $49.7 million of pretax acquired intangible asset amortization expense as well as $0.3 million of acquisition-related discrete income tax expense. Excluding these items, non-GAAP net income attributable to Teledyne for the first quarter of 2023 was $217.2 million ($4.53 diluted earnings per share). The first quarter of 2022 included $53.6 million of pretax acquired intangible asset amortization expense as well as $50.0 million of acquisition-related discrete income tax benefits. Excluding these items, non-GAAP net income attributable to Teledyne for the first quarter of 2022 was $203.9 million ($4.27 diluted earnings per share). Operating margin was 17.5% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 16.9% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding acquisition-related transaction…