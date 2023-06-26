Teleperformance appoints Teri O’Brien as new Chief Legal and Compliance Officer … – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced the appointment of Teri O’Brien as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, effective on July 1, 2023. O’Brien will succeed Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Leigh Ryan, who is retiring on that date.

O’Brien joined Teleperformance on May 15, 2023, as Incoming Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and has been working closely with Ryan since then to ensure a smooth transition. Ryan is retiring after more than six years at Teleperformance. Before that, she served as external counsel to Teleperformance Group for 25 years.

“From the early days when she first served as our external counsel in the United States, Leigh has played a key role in working with me and the leadership team to shape the growth of Teleperformance,” said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group. “I have relied on her as a trusted strategic counselor and invaluable colleague. The Board of Directors and leadership team joins me in thanking her and wishing her all the best in her retirement.”

In her new role, O’Brien will be responsible for all aspects of the Legal, Compliance and Privacy departments, and will sit on the Company’s executive leadership committee.

“We are pleased to have Teri joining us as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer,” Julien added. “She has worked closely with our executive leadership as external counsel, representing Teleperformance in numerous acquisitions. She is the natural choice to build on Leigh’s successes as we continue our transformation to a digital business service company.”

Prior to joining Teleperformance, O’Brien served for many years as external U.S. counsel to Teleperformance, most recently as a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP and, before that, at Paul Hastings LLP, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate securities matters. O’Brien has a Doctor of Law degree from the University of San Diego Law School, and a…