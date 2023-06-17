TELEPERFORMANCE DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors th… – Press Release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Teleperformance SE (“Teleperformance” or the “Company”) TLPFY in the United States District Court for the District of Idaho on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teleperformance American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between July 29, 2020 and November 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 19, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

As the Teleperformance class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Teleperformance’s growth in Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, which included content moderation services, had been achieved, in part, by requiring its content moderators to engage in inappropriate, traumatic, abusive, and potentially criminal activities; (ii) certain Teleperformance social content moderators had been trained with materials which included illicit images of child sexual exploitation; (iii) contraband images had been included in Teleperformance Daily Required Reading reports for its content moderation staff; (iv) Teleperformance had failed to safeguard child sexual abuse material and had potentially violated strict rules governing the handling of such materials, including rules relating to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; (v) Teleperformance had failed to provide adequate training or emotional and psychological support to content moderators exposed to egregious materials, including those exposed to extreme graphic violence and sexual images; (vi) Teleperformance had imposed unreasonable time and performance targets that compounded the occupational trauma suffered by its content moderators; and (vii)…