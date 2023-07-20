Tello Mobile Unveils Back-to-School Extravaganza: Unbeatable Savings on Phone Pl… – Press Release

With unbeatable deals on phone plans and a phone sale that will make heads turn, Tello Mobile has everyone covered as they gear up for the ultimate Back-to-School experience!

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Tello Mobile, the innovative and customer-friendly wireless provider, is thrilled to announce two extraordinary Back-to-School offers for happy parents, jolly kids, students and everyone in need of a better phone experience. With unbeatable deals on phone plans and a phone sale that will make heads turn, Tello Mobile has everyone covered as they gear up for the ultimate Back-to-School experience!

Ignite the Back-to-School Adventure – 5GB Phone Plan for $15

Starting from July 20th to August 10th, 2023, Tello Mobile is rolling out an exclusive Back-to-School offer for new customers and new lines. Get ready to embark on an affordable adventure with the remarkable 5GB Phone Plan for just $15 during the first month! It’s time to supercharge the back-to-school journey while keeping the budget in check. So people can stay connected, text, stream, and browse, with Tello Mobile’s high-quality network at an irresistible price. This Back-to-School offer is valid only until August 10th! Starting from the second month, the plan will be available for just $19. Terms and conditions apply.

A+ Savings – Unlock the Style of Success!

Attention, all mobile enthusiasts! From July 14th to September 14th, 2023, Tello Mobile is unleashing an epic Phone SALE as part of their Back-to-School extravaganza for new and existing customers. Whether people are in the market for the latest smartphone or seeking an upgrade, now is the time to unlock the style of success. Tello offers jaw-dropping discounts on all phones. From sleek and stylish designs to cutting-edge features, Tello Mobile has a device for every need and preference. Students are invited not to miss out on this golden opportunity to snag the phone of their dreams at an unbeatable price as they embark on your…