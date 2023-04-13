Telstra Broadcast Services, Dalet, and Eluvio Unveil End-to-End Video Service an… – Press Release

Strategic integration of Telstra Broadcast Services’ Master Control, Dalet Flex Media Asset Management, and Eluvio’s Blo ckchain Content Fabric provides end-to-end video delivery and monetization platform for premium video providers across the globe

Enables cost-efficient and just-in-time video distribution directly from live streams or master files while removing dependencies on traditional third-party cloud storage, transcoding, OVP, and CDN suppliers

Built-in “Web3 CDN” capability enables secure, ultra-low latency, high-quality delivery of live linear, OTT, SVOD, AVOD, FAST, pop-up channels, and new Web3 Media experiences

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In advance of the 2023 NAB Show , Telstra Broadcast Services , a leading provider of end-to-end broadcast and media related services, Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, and Content Blockchain pioneer Eluvio , today announced a new strategic integration to serve OTT providers, broadcasters, content owners and creators, and other media and entertainment companies around the globe.

Designed to address the inefficiencies and unnecessary costs of conventional video delivery, the companies unveiled a new end-to-end media supply chain network and managed service, from the camera lens to the consumer. It enables simplified, cost-efficient, and just-in-time video distribution from the source (stream or file), without making file copies–and without the use of costly third-party cloud storage, transcoding, OVP, or CDN providers. Its built-in “Web3 CDN” capability enables secure, ultra-low latency, high-quality 4K video delivery for content creators and owners to support live and on-demand entertainment experiences and new monetization opportunities.

“Today, we’re making a bold leap forward into the future of video management and delivery for our customers around the world,” said Andreas Eriksson, Head of Telstra Broadcast Services. “By integrating our connectivity and…