Tempo Bioscience Expands Human Liver Models for Toxicity Evaluation and Disease … – Press Release

Tempo Bioscience, Inc. (“Tempo”), a privately-held biotechnology company based in San Francisco, California, has released new human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived cell products and affiliated cell-based services in the following categories:

Tempo-iHepStellate™ Human iPSC-derived Hepatic Stellate Cells Tempo-iKupffer™ Human iPSC-derived Kupffer Cells Tempo-iLSEC™ Human iPSC-derived Liver Sinusoidal Endothelial Cells Tempo-iHep3D™ Human iPSC-derived Hepatocytes

Together, Tempo-iHepStellate™-iKupffer™-iLSEC™-iHep3D™ form human liver organoids for modeling diseases such as Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). As 3D structures, Tempo-iHep3D™ spheroids overcome challenges of modeling long-term (25 days or more) drug induced toxicity in vitro. Derivative cell types from human iPSCs offer purity of genetic materials, human relevance, and robust patient matched models. These new products add to the already-existing Tempo Bioscience product lines and expand the TempoStemBank™ Disease Model offerings. Currently, more than twenty-five iPSC-derivative cell types are offered to create patient-relevant disease models. Each cell type can be manufactured at scale for a variety of drug discovery and development applications.

Tempo Bioscience is the sole manufacturer of human iPSC-derived cell types that are engineered using non-viral, nucleic-acids-free, serum-free, and feeder-free technologies. Tempo is committed to advancing technologies that focus on disease modeling and drug safety evaluations using advanced human iPSC-derived cell models in 2D, as well as in 3D as spheroids or organoids. Tempo’s patient-relevant cell models aim to improve drug efficacy evaluations and safety assessments during drug development.

