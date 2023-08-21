TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID – Press Release

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW/

CALGARY, AB, August 21, 2023 /CNW/ – Tenaz Energy Corp. (“Tenaz”, “Our”, “We”, or the “Company”) TNZ is pleased to announce that we have received Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) approval of our notice of intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”). The NCIB will commence on August 23, 2023 and end on August 22, 2024, or such earlier date as we may determine or we may complete purchases pursuant to the NCIB.

The purpose of the NCIB is to deploy cash resources from current cash on hand and future free cash flow to purchase our common shares (the “Shares”) in the open market. Repurchasing Shares while we perceive our equity valuation to be relatively low as compared to the value of our underlying business and financial position is an appropriate use of corporate funds.

We have received TSX approval to purchase the maximum allowable number of Shares over the next 12 month period, being 2,473,464 Shares representing approximately 9.1% of the outstanding Shares and 10% of the public float of Shares as at August 10, 2023. The actual number of Shares ultimately purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be a function of several factors including, but not limited to, the market price of the Shares, the maximum daily allowable repurchase volume under TSX rules, the commodity price outlook, and other factors deemed relevant by Tenaz. Purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems. Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled. The number of Shares that can be purchased pursuant to the NCIB is subject to a daily maximum of 18,926 Shares which is 25% of the average daily trading volume for the Shares on the TSX for the period of February 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023, subject to certain prescribed exceptions.

We will…