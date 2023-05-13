Tencent Drives Innovation in a New Era of Intellectual Property as the First Pla… – Press Release

The International Trademark Association (INTA) proudly announces Tencent as the Platinum Plus Sponsor for the 2023 Annual Meeting Live+. This is the first such collaboration between the two organizations and the Association’s second Annual Meeting to be hosted in Southeast Asia.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The International Trademark Association (INTA) proudly announces Tencent as the Platinum Plus Sponsor for the 2023 Annual Meeting Live+. This is the first such collaboration between the two organizations and the Association’s second Annual Meeting to be hosted in Southeast Asia. Founded in 1998, Tencent is a global Internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services for billions of users around the world. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with a presence in 28 offices across the globe, Tencent’s guiding principle is to use technology for good.

Tencent is the publisher of some of the world’s most popular video games, with stakes in online video, music, literature, fintech, and business solutions. As a company whose success is predicated on innovation and creativity with a global scope, Tencent is an ideal collaborator for INTA and its worldwide membership, and for this year’s Annual Meeting itself.

As part of this collaboration, Tencent will participate in and host a variety of events and activities during the upcoming Annual Meeting, taking place from May 16 to May 20 in Singapore — a country that is an innovation hub itself and an ideal gathering point for the global intellectual property (IP) community. The partnership is a sign of the mutual respect and meeting of minds between the two organizations and allows Tencent to contribute its insight into building a robust IP ecosystem spanning Asia, and the rest of the world. The world’s largest gathering of IP stakeholders, the Annual Meeting boasts educational and business development opportunities which attract thousands of brands and legal professionals, government…