Tenet Announces Pricing of its $1.350 Billion Private Offering of Senior Secured… – Press Release

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC today announced the pricing of the previously announced private placement offering and has agreed to issue and sell $1.350 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due on May 15, 2031, which will bear interest at a rate of 6.750% per annum (the “notes”). Completion of the notes offering is expected to occur on May 16, 2023, and is subject to, among other things, customary closing conditions.

Tenet intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, after payment of fees and expenses, to finance, together with cash on hand, the redemption of all $756 million outstanding of its 4.625% senior secured first lien notes due July 2024 and all $589 million outstanding of its 4.625% senior secured first lien notes due September 2024 (collectively, the “2024 Notes”).

The notes will be guaranteed by certain of Tenet’s subsidiaries and secured on a first lien priority basis by a pledge of the capital stock and other ownership interests of certain of Tenet’s subsidiaries. The notes will be effectively senior to Tenet’s existing and future indebtedness secured on a more junior basis, as well as unsecured indebtedness and other liabilities, to the extent of the value of the collateral securing such borrowings.

The notes to be offered will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other state securities laws. As a result, they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. A confidential offering memorandum for the…