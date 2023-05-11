Tenorshare Celebrates its 16th Anniversary with Exciting Activities – Press Release

Up to 30% discounts & $200 Amazon gift card

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tenorshare, a prominent software company, has unveiled exclusive discounts as a tribute to its devoted customers for celebrating its 16th anniversary this year. Everyone can take advantage of these fantastic discounts during the 30-day anniversary celebration, which runs from May 10, 2023, to June 8, 2023.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1L6zqwCg55U

There are three different activities that customers can participate in to win amazing prizes. Hurry out to join them!

Activity 1: Click the rope to light up

Ready for some good luck? Click the rope to start the lucky draw and blow out the birthday candle to make a wish. It’s your lucky day because 100% of participants will win a prize! Prizes range from a $200 Amazon gift card to 30% off your next purchase. Don’t miss your chance to win!

Activity 2: Save 30% off on Best Sellers

Click either Win or Mac products to receive a 30% discount on your purchase. In this part, you can choose from 4ukey, ReiBoot, UltData, and iCareFone series to avail of a 30% discount.

Activity 3: Win $200 by Birthday Memories Sharing

Want to win $200? Just follow Tenorshare on Twitter and Facebook, then share your previous birthday memories on social media with the hashtags #Tenorshare16thAnniversary and #Tenorshare for a chance to win $200.

Activity 4: Follow Tenorshare on YouTube to win $50

Follow Tenorshare Official on YouTube, watch the anniversary video, and share your blessings in the comments section for a chance to win $50.

When will you get the prize?

After the event, we will release a video on YouTube announcing the winner, chosen at random from the comments, who will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. We will also contact the winner via comment and the winner must reply with their email address within 7 days, otherwise the prize will be forfeited.

