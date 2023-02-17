Terraform Labs: US SEC prices Terra founder Do Kwon with fraud

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged crypto developer Do Kwon and his company Terraform Labs with defrauding investors in what the regulator deemed a multibillion-dollar scheme, according to a filing in federal court.

Kwon founded blockchain platform Terraform Labs and was the primary developer of two cryptocurrencies whose demise roiled crypto markets around the world last year. He raised billions of dollars from investors beginning in April 2018 by selling a series of inter-connected digital assets, many of which were unregistered securities, the SEC alleged in the court filing in the Southern District of New York.

The SEC filing did not say where Kwon was living. In September, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant alleging that Kwon was residing in Singapore, but the Singapore Police Force said he was not currently in the city-state. Kwon could not immediately be reached for comment.

…