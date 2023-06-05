Terran Orbital-Developed CAPSTONE Completes Primary Mission – Terran Orbital (NY… – Press Release

The satellite successfully navigated to and imaged the Moon

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP (“Terran Orbital” or “the Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced CAPSTONE’s recent successful completion of its primary mission: navigating to and within the Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO), and performing the initial successful test of the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System (CAPS) in coordination with the NASA Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). In addition, CAPSTONE imaged the Moon.

Terran Orbital-Developed CAPSTONE Completes Primary Mission (Image Credit: Terran Orbital)

Designed, built, and integrated by Terran Orbital and led by Advanced Space, the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, otherwise known as CAPSTONE, is laying the groundwork for future lunar exploration by demonstrating operations in NRHO. CAPSTONE has provided NASA with rapid and low-cost data about operations in its NRHO around the Moon, the same orbit planned for Gateway – a space station that will provide astronauts with access to the lunar surface in support of NASA’s Artemis missions. CAPSTONE operations are shared between Terran Orbital and Advanced Space for NASA.

In addition to navigating to and within the NRHO, imaging the Moon, and performing the CAPS initial demonstration tests, the CAPSTONE mission has achieved many milestones since entering NRHO, including: