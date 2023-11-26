Terry Venables dies: Former England supervisor passes away aged 80

Terry Venables won 11, lost 11 and drew one of his 23 games in charge of England

Former England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Venables managed England from 1994 to 1996, most notably leading them to the semi-finals of Euro 96 on home soil.

He also had spells in charge of Barcelona, Tottenham and Australia.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” read a family statement.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

The League Managers Association said: “The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA president Terry Venables.

“Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.”

As a player, midfielder Venables won two England caps and made more than 500 club appearances between 1960 and…