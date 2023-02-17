Tesla accused of firing union supporters days after organizing effort begins



New York

CNN

—



Tesla has fired more than 30 supporters of a nascent union at its Buffalo facility, just days after the organizing effort was announced, according to the union.

The union, Tesla Workers United, has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board alleging the company illegally fired its supporters.

The complaint lists the names of 18 employees it charges were fired “in retaliation for union activity and to discourage union activity.” But a statement from the union said that more than 30 employees were fired. It said the firings came on the heels of the union organizing effort announced earlier this week.

“I feel blind sided,” said Arian Berek, one of the fired employees quoted in the union’s statement. “I got Covid and was out of the office, then I had to take a bereavement leave. I returned to work, was told I was exceeding expectations…