Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ controversy now options selfmade mannequins and assessments on actual youngsters





The North Carolina resident set out to refute a widely circulated video of a Tesla with the company’s “full self-driving” beta software — which allows the car to steer, brake and accelerate, but requires an attentive human driver ready to take the wheel — plowing into child-size mannequins.

Dan O’Dowd, a software company CEO who published the video earlier this month, thinks the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration should ban “full self-driving” until Tesla CEO Elon Musk “proves it won’t mow down children.”

That’s when Cupani, who runs an auto shop focused on imports and Teslas, got involved and recruited his son. While he’s a self-described “BMW guy,” Cupani says the software can’t compare to what Tesla offers. It also wasn’t the first time he’d enlisted his son, who Cupani said is 11 years old, in a potentially viral car endeavor: Earlier this year he posted a video of his son driving his Model S Plaid — which can reach 0-60 in 1.99 seconds — in a private parking…