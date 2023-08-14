Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market to Reach $290.0 Billion by 2… – Press Release

Burlingame, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, ” Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market, By Type (Management Systems Certification, Third-Party Inspection, ASME, Others), By Vertical (Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Life Sciences, Power & Utilities, Food, Beverages, and Agriculture Transportation, Automotive & Aerospace, Consumer Products and Goods, Construction, Metals and Minerals, Industrial Goods.), – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030.” According to the report, the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is estimated to be valued at $51.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) is a tool or software which helps conformity assessment bodies worldwide to provide services ranging from auditing and inspection to testing, verification, quality assurance, and certification. It is a crucial process that helps ensure that products, services, and systems meet the required standards, regulations, and quality expectations. These services are essential across various end-use industries to verify that products are safe, reliable, and compliant with relevant standards or regulations. TIC also helps build trust among consumers, regulators, or stakeholders by providing evidence of quality and compliance.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market:

Growing emphasis on quality and safety of the product or service is one of the key trends expected to augment growth of the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. For instance, consumers across the globe are becoming more aware of product safety, quality, and sustainability. Consumers…