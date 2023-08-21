TEXAS DELIVERY APP FAVOR SHOWS “HOW TEXAS ORDERS IN” WITH A NOD TO THE STATE’S R… – Press Release

Preacher’s first work as Favor’s Agency of Record uses humorous Texas truths to prove no delivery service gets Texans better

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Favor Delivery , the only restaurant delivery app by and for Texans, is launching its largest ad campaign to date, placing its stake in the ground as the indisputably Texas way to have food delivered to your door. The integrated campaign, “How Texas Orders In,” features Texas newcomers learning the unique, and at times, funny ways in which things are done in their new home state–food delivery included.

The new campaign, developed by Austin creative agency Preacher , proudly leverages Favor’s identity as Texans’ go-to food delivery app. This marks Preacher’s first work since being named creative agency of record for the brand earlier this year.

The centerpiece of the campaign, which is running exclusively in Texas across all major markets, is three 30-second spots featuring newly-arrived Texans sharing what they’ve learned about their neighbors since moving in. The first, that Texans love ordering food delivery through Favor. The second, always a signature Texan quirk–like that neighbors will want to help with whatever it is you’re doing in the yard, or that your neighborhood will likely turn into a ghost town on Saturday during football season. The spots will run across local linear broadcast, connected TV and digital channels.

View the spots here: Neighbors , Yard Signs , and Ghost Town .

Out-of-home ads echo the local angle with messages like, “Proudly Unavailable in 49 States,” and “Welcome New Texans. No State Income Tax = Extra Guac.” Social media posts will provide helpful hints for Texas newcomers (“Don’t rush out to buy boots. We don’t all wear them. But do download Favor. We all use it for delivery.”) and playfully reference the four seasons in Texas. (“Winter, Spring, Summer, and Football”).

View a selection of the out-of-home…