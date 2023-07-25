Texas Department of Transportation Selects Woolpert for 3 Separate Transportatio… – Press Release

The contracts, valued at a combined $20 million, support infrastructure needs across Houston and Dallas.

HOUSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Texas Department of Transportation has hired Woolpert for three separate engineering contracts to support its Houston and Dallas districts. Woolpert will provide planning for highways, roadways, and bridge replacements, as well as hydrologic and hydraulic (H&H) services for key roadway projects.

The first two contracts, each valued at $5 million, support TxDOT’s Houston District. For the first contract, Woolpert was selected to provide planning, specifications, and estimating services for the replacement of both on- and off-system bridges throughout the Greater Houston area.

The second Houston contract is for H&H services for signature roadway improvement projects, including the widening of State Highway 99 and the North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP) Segment 1. The $9.7 billion NHHIP is designed to reshape Interstate 45 through downtown Houston.

This is Woolpert’s third indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract addressing H&H needs for TxDOT’s Houston District since 2017.

“This is a key win for our South Region water team. It reasserts us as one of the top H&H teams in the TxDOT Houston District and positions the team for additional opportunities serving as a subconsultant on major TxDOT planning, specifications, and estimating projects,” Woolpert South Region Water Lead Mike McGovern said. “Our ability to win this contract and to continue to win TxDOT IDIQ contracts is primarily due to the high-performing H&H and drainage design teams we have, which consistently deliver high-quality products on schedule. We are honored to work with and to deliver these services to the TxDOT Houston District.”

The most recent Woolpert TxDOT contract, valued at $10 million, supports the Dallas District. Its focus is on planning, specifications, and estimating services for a range of roadway and highway…