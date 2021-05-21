Texting.io Announces Launch of New Website and Company with SMS Marketing Software

New York, United States, 05/21/2021 / SubmitMyPR /

20th May 2021 – Texting.io is pleased to announce the launch of a new website and company that offers SMS Marketing Software. This is a tool that helps small businesses interact with customers and build long-term relationships through SMS marketing campaigns, scheduling text appointment reminders, texting 1 on 1, and more. The tool is now available with a 14 day FREE TRIAL for businesses. Real estate agencies/agents, gyms, restaurants, dentists, churches, salons, and many other such small businesses and entrepreneurs can benefit from the SMS software.

Real estate professionals, realtors, brokers, or investors can use SMS/MMS blasts to increase their revenue. Most people do not want to be bothered by calls and the best way to send the message across is through an SMS. Real estate agents or brokers can maintain professionalism through messages. Moreover, SMS messages have a 98% open rate wherein prospective buyers mostly engage through messages. Realtors can also create and use keywords for their listings to engage the buyers more through autoresponders which will take them directly to promotional materials both online and offline.

The same is applicable for other businesses that operate with a limited clientele such as dentists, salons, churches, restaurants, takeaways, gyms, etc. They could use the SMS platform to stay in touch with their customers by introducing exciting seasonal offers and conveying the same through messages. Businesses should always provide a link to either call or visit the website in case the customers want to reach out then and there. Salons, beauty clinics, restaurants, and others in the services industry can generate more business by letting the customers be the decision-makers.

Texting.io also has attractive pre-designed packages and organizations can choose the one that best works for them. Starting with a Free package at $0 per month to the most popular $75 per month, the packages all come with their own benefits. The packages are super affordable such as the starter pack at $25 which comes with 500 SMS, unlimited opt-in keywords, free incoming texts, unlimited contacts, free Toll-Free number, and unlimited appointment reminders. The $45 and $75 packages come with 1,000 SMS and 2,000 SMS respectively. The other premium packages include $145, $300, and $600 per month with 5,000 SMS, 10,000 SMS, and 20,000 SMS respectively. The remaining features are the same throughout the packages. Churches and non-profit organizations can receive a 15% discount on monthly plans.

The SMS Marketing software comes with a powerful and robust dashboard with features such as mass text capability wherein one text can be sent to multiple subscribers at once. The two way texting feature allows customers to interact with the business with no additional charges on the incoming messages from customers. Image embedding, dashboard reports, unlimited keywords and integrations, campaign follow-ups, user additions, and no-long term contacts are a few attractive features of the Texting.io tool.

