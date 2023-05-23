Textron Aviation celebrates its 100th flagship Cessna Citation Longitude product… – Press Release

Textron Aviation today announced that the 100th production unit of the company’s flagship Cessna Citation Longitude business jet rolled out of the factory and is expected to deliver later this year.

100th Cessna Citation Longitude (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet is designed, produced and delivered by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. TXT company.

Textron Aviation employees celebrated this significant milestone with a special celebration at Textron Aviation’s headquarters in Wichita.

“The Citation Longitude has redefined its category with class-leading performance, efficiency and an unrivaled cabin experience,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “A milestone like this wouldn’t be possible without the owners and operators who love to fly our aircraft, or the extraordinary workforce that designs, builds and maintains this legendary aircraft.”

The Citation Longitude incorporates the latest technologies throughout the aircraft like integrated autopilot and autothrottle systems with emergency descent mode (EDM). The aircraft is equally designed around the pilot experience, passenger comfort and overall performance, delivering an aircraft that lives up to its designation as the flagship of the Citation family of business jets. No other super-midsize business jet offers more range, greater payload or higher cruise speed at a lower direct operating cost.

The Citation Longitude gained FAA certification in September 2019 and Textron Aviation began customer deliveries soon after.

About the Cessna Citation Longitude

With a range of 6,482 kilometers (3,500 nautical miles) and full fuel payload of 726 kilograms (1,600 pounds), the Citation Longitude is designed to elevate passenger expectations in the super-midsize class by delivering the quietest cabin, a low cabin…