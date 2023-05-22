Textron Aviation Unveils Newest Addition to Bestselling Business Jet Family: Ces… – Press Release

Textron Aviation announced today the newest Cessna Citation business jet in the legendary 560XL series — the Cessna Citation Ascend. Unveiled on the eve of this week’s European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE), the Citation Ascend is designed to bring an entirely new cockpit, improved performance and a more luxurious cabin to the midsize business jet market. Attendees will enjoy access to a new Citation Ascend mock up debuting during the show. Currently under development, the aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230520005038/en/

Cessna Citation Ascend (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna Citation business jet family is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. TXT company.

“Of the Citation family, there’s none more flown than the Citation 560XL series. With an 560XL aircraft taking off or landing every two minutes somewhere in the world, this aircraft will be part of the most successful business jet family,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “On behalf of our teams, we are proud to announce the latest innovation in the Citation family — the new Cessna Citation Ascend. We asked customers what they wanted in the next evolution of this iconic aircraft, and we believe the Citation Ascend will deliver.”

Whether flying for charter services, personal transportation or corporate flight departments, the Ascend is designed to lead the market in performance and cabin experience.

A jet that means business

The Cessna Citation Ascend will offer state-of-the-art Garmin G5000 avionics featuring the latest software and hardware, including: