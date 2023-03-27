TGH Imaging Powered by Tower is the First in Florida to Install GE HealthCare’s … – Press Release

This cutting edge all-digital PET-CT system installation will enhance TGH Imaging’s oncology, cardiac and neurological applications expanding its diagnostic imaging network.

TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of its commitment to providing advanced imaging diagnoses for complex medical care, TGH Imaging powered by Tower is the first in Florida to install the new Omni Legend digital PET/CT system from GE HealthCare. Now available in Tampa, Fla., at 4719 N. Habana Ave., the Omni Legend is an innovative solution that harnesses the power of an advanced digital detector capable of producing high-resolution images and faster exam times[1]. This impressive, all-digital technology can help increase patient access and efficiency, creating a higher level of service to patients and physicians in the area.

GE HealthCare’s Omni Legend PET/CT, recently recognized by AuntMinnie Europe as the “Best New Radiology Device” in its EuroMinnies 2023 awards, enables improved operational efficiency and overall experience for the patient and the technologist. With streamlined calibration for quality assurance, simplified protocol selection for an easy process from start to finish, and enhanced patient positioning capabilities with AI-based auto positioning, the Omni Legend is unique in its advanced imaging technology.

“Having access to high-quality images is foundational to world-class health care. Adding the advanced GE HealthCare Omni Legend to the TGH Imaging fleet will help enhance our service offerings and increase our operational efficiency, improving the PET/CT imaging experience for patients and our technologists,” said Sherri Lewman, senior vice president of Enterprise Imaging at Tampa General Hospital. “Patients in the Tampa Bay area can receive oncologic, cardiac and neurological PET/CT imaging exams within the Tampa General care network, creating a seamless experience from diagnosis to treatment.”

TGH Imaging works closely with the TGH Cancer Institute,…